Family runs for cover when bullets fly through Dallas backyard

A backyard playdate became a matter of life and death for a Garland family when bullets suddenly began flying through their backyard.



The terrifying moments were caught on surveillance camera just before 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.

In the video, Jessica Candanosa is seen in her backyard along Joaquin Drive near Centerville Drive in Dallas. Her three kids, her sister and her sister’s one-year-old child were there.



The video records the sound of several gunshots, one of which is heard whizzing by the camera as the family sprints indoors.

“It was way too close, way too close,” said Candanosa.

She says she isn’t sure what happened on the other side of her backyard fence but says a vehicle also ended up with bullet holes.



Dallas police say they responded to a call for service on Thursday at about 5:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Centerville Road. They say the preliminary investigation determined that a person pointed a gun at a victim who was driving, then fired the gun, hitting the victim’s car. No injuries were reported.



“It’s cold-hearted, what they’re doing, because they may think it doesn’t hurt anybody, but it is. It’s hurting kids and it’s not fair,” said Candanosa.



Candanosa says her kids are now too scared to go outside and Easter celebrations will happen somewhere else.

“Watching the video play back, it was scary to think that it was that close and to think that it could’ve hit one of my kids, it’s terrifying,” said Candanosa.

She feels more police presence would discourage the random gunfire she says she hears often in her neighborhood, which, this time, shattered her sense of security.

“It’s heartbreaking to think that it’s not safe here anymore and it’s time to go,” said Candanosa.