Family Remembers Grandfather Killed by Suspected Drunken Driver

A devastated Dallas family has a plea for anyone drinking alcohol: Do not get behind the wheel.

Tragedy struck the Amezquita family of far East Dallas last weekend.

Jose Amezquita was driving home from work early Saturday morning when police say a suspected drunken driver slammed into his pickup truck, killing the 57-year-old grandfather.

It happened last weekend on Ferguson Road, about a mile from the victim’s house.

Two people, including a child, riding in the suspected drunken driver’s SUV were also injured in the crash.

Amezquita is being remembered as a devoted family man who had recently been teaching his 17-year-old daughter how to drive.

“He loved us very much,” his son Andres Amezquita said. “He did anything and everything for us. He worked his whole life so that we could do better.”

He also helped anyone in need.

His family said he spent days clearing snow and fixing busted water pipes for his neighbors following last month’s winter storm.

“I am so sad,” his wife of 37 years, Gricelda Amezquita, said. “They broke my heart.”

Police said the alleged drunken driver is Francisco Loredo. He faces several charges including intoxicated assault and manslaughter.

An online search of Loredo’s criminal record showed charges for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

He is in jail on $200,000 bond.

The victim's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs. To help, click here.