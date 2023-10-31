Family remembers Fort Worth police officer who died of COVID-19 complications

On Monday, the department posted a message on Facebook, announcing that Sgt. Jenson died over the weekend surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues.

Sergeant Jon Jenson was part of Fort Worth Police for 26 years, but his family didn't know a lot about his day-to-day there.

“When he was home, it was all about family," said Vickie Jenson, his wife.

So, she was surprised when he came home one day with a Lifesaving Award.

"I said, ‘What is this?’ He goes, ‘Oh, they had a banquet, I didn’t go,'" she laughed.

Turns out, he had helped rescue an older man who thought he was back in World War II.

"He called commands—World War II commands, and was able to get the man out of the tunnel and into safety," Vickie recalled.

One of her fondest memories is getting married in the rain in March of 2001.

“There was a certain song that was playing that we danced to," she said.

All moments she and her kids are now holding onto after COVID-19 shattered their lives.

“I started to get better after a week, he did not. He started getting worse," said Vickie.

They contracted the virus in mid-August, and she said her husband was in and out of the hospital from then on.

Vickie said her husband got the virus while on the job.

“I was always scared of him getting COVID because he already had lung problems, he has—he’s an asthmatic," she said.

She said after being on an ECMO, Jenson's liver and kidney started failing. An ECMO machine pumps blood outside the body, allowing the patient's heart and lungs to rest.

"He went from...breathing oxygen, to a mask, to the highest form of ventilator, like within 24 hours or so," Vickie said.

They said their goodbyes to the 57-year-old on Saturday.

“We were there to hold his hand whenever he passed and it was very hard," she said, looking at her two kids.

“I think the things that really made him great was the things that everyone has been saying for forever," said Jenson's son, William, "He’s just a loving, caring father and husband, and very honest, very thoughtful.”

Vickie said he loved babies and animals and was a caring person.

“Anytime anybody needed anything, he was the first one to jump up and help or whip out his wallet if anybody needed something-- to pay for flowers or anything. He just, he was always the first one to jump up and say, ‘I’ll do it," Vickie said.

She said he always wanted to take care of his team, too-- buying Christmas presents for them every year and, she found out over the last few days, sometimes surprising his staff with food.

“That’s just the things that he did. And he didn’t ask for anything in return," she said.

Vickie said she felt one last moment as they transported Jenson's casket, and their song started playing over the radio.

"As soon as we got out of the car, it started raining. And then as soon as we got in the car, it stopped," she said. "It’s like I knew he was there."

Members of the Fort Worth Police Department are remembering Jenson for being "a great husband, father, friend and leader."