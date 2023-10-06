Family receives memorable treat in honor of fallen Dallas officer

The family of a fallen Dallas police officer is being honored with a heartwarming treat from both the Dallas and San Jose Police Departments.

Dallas Police Senior Corporal Jose De La Rocha was a 15-year veteran of the force and often worked in programs with kids.

"He was a dedicated public servant,” his widow Adriana De La Rocha said. “He loved making a difference in his community. He loved being a mentor."

He also loved the Cowboys and spending time with his family. That's why they bought tickets for the Cowboys game Sunday night against the 49's in California.

"We were excited about finally starting to look at the NFL stadiums,” De La Rocha said. “That was a bucket list item of ours. We love the Bay Area. We've been here a few times and we just decided it would be a great trip to share with our son."

Sadly, Officer De La Rocha died in August from a heart attack.

She considered canceling the trip but says that isn't what her husband would have wanted.

"Jose loved life and he loved experiences and I know that he would want us to be here,” De La Rocha said. “He would want our son to experience this together. And I know he is here in spirit with us."

Officer De La Rocha's brothers in blue will also be there with his family thanks to Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

Chief Garcia made a call to San Jose police where he was a former chief asking for a favor to honor the fallen officer and his family.

"To make that little boy's trip special and there was no hesitation,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said. “This is what our profession is all about. We talk about being family and we aren't just family in our own individual departments. We're family across this country."

Because of that bond, San Jose Police will give the De La Rocha family a police escort complete with lights and sirens to the game.

"Just thank you to the Bay Area family for hosting us,” De La Rocha said. “We love the city."

A small gesture that will make an emotional trip a little more memorable in a positive way.