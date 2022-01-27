A North Texas family that lost a loved one in a massive pile-up in Fort Worth in February 2021 is planning to show appreciation for first responders on the anniversary of the wreck.

On Feb. 11, 2021, six people were killed and dozens were hurt when 133 cars collided along I-35 westbound in Fort Worth during icy conditions. One of the people who died was Tiffany Gerred, 34, of Northlake. Her brother Adam Gerred said she was the youngest of five siblings in their family.

“She was just an extremely loyal person. She was very fun-loving, very up for anything. Very hard worker. Obviously, going to work no matter what kind of situation it was,” Gerred told NBC 5 Thursday. “She was a single mom to my niece Emri, and she was an awesome incredible mother. They were just two peas in a pod, best friends.”

As the family approaches the anniversary of Tiffany’s death, they are also planning to show their appreciation for the first responders who came to the rescue on that day. Redacted 911 calls released in 2021 were over two hours long with emergency operators taking call after call from drivers and passengers stuck in the wreckage.

“We knew this day was coming up, and this was going to be a real dread for us. We’re thinking, how do we get through this day? It’s going to be tough. We’re going to need all of the help from friends and family we can get. My mom had an idea where, instead of making this where we all just break down and cry… how about we do some positive work?” Gerred explained. “Although our outcome was not ideal, they [first responders] saved tons of people. The amount of stories that came out of that day were insane. These people do this everyday.”

Their family has started putting together care packages, or what they are calling “hero packs”, to deliver on Feb. 11. Businesses and non-profits have also expressed interest in getting involved, Gerred said. They recently launched a website in hopes of encouraging others to join their effort.

“Go to a fire station or go to a police station or visit the EMS station and drop off anything. Anything matters. A thank you card, a hug around the neck, cases of water, some energy drinks to keep them going,” he said.

His sister Tiffany, along with everyone impacted by the crash will never be forgotten, Gerred said. Their effort going forward is about more than just their family, he said.

“This is Fort Worth being really strong together as a community,” he said.

