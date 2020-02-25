Family of UNT Student Killed by Police Wants Body Camera Video Released

The family of a University of North Texas student killed by police say they are meeting with the Denton County District Attorney Tuesday to discuss the release of the body camera video of the incident.

Police say Darius Tarver was holding a frying pan and meat clever when he charged at officers Jan. 21. Police shot and killed him.

The family is meeting with D.A. Paul Johnson to discuss the release of the body camera video to the public.

Last month, Tarver's father Kevin Tarver said the department's story doesn't match up with what he's seen on body camera video. Kevin said called for transparency in the investigation.

“I was willing to accept it if what they said was true, but if what they said wasn't true, then I had to be a voice for my son, and that's why we're at where we're at now,” said Darius’ father Kevin Tarver.

Kevin Tarver is a pastor and chaplain for the McKinney Police Department.

He said his son worked two jobs and wanted a career in law enforcement.

“He was a helper, he was a listener, he was servant. He loved to cook, he loved to see people happy,” Kevin said.

He said his son was clearly not himself the morning police were called to his Denton apartment over complaints the 23-year-old was acting erratically.

Police said Darius refused to drop a frying pan and meat clever, so they fired a taser, twice.

“Which was ineffective and at that point the subject charged at the officers,” Denton police Chief Frank Dixon said in a Jan. 21 press conference.

Body camera video hasn't been released to the public, but Kevin said he watched it with Dixon and the Texas Department of Public Safety last week.

“That's why it’s so many holes, ‘Meat clever-wielding man attacks police?’ He was the one being attacked,” Kevin said.

Kevin said he believed Darius was having a mental crisis. He said Darius didn't have a meat clever, never attacked police and never should have been shot.

“He fell down and I still see his face crying out still crying out to God,” Kevin said.

Kevin said he wanted the public to see the facts for themselves.

NBC 5 requested the body camera video, but has not received it.

Texas Rangers are conducting a criminal investigation. The Rangers will present the findings to a grand jury.

Denton police said an internal investigation was underway to determine if officers use of force was appropriate.

“The death of Darius is tragic for all involved, including our community at large. Our collective hearts go out to the Tarver family, as well as friends and students at the University of North Texas,” a Denton police department spokesperson said in a statement.