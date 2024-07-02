Family of Tarrant inmate killed in jail reacts to indictment of two jailers for murder

The family of a Tarrant County inmate killed in jail is responding after two jailers were indicted for murder in his death.

Anthony Johnson Jr. died on April 21 after a video showed a Tarrant detention officer placing his knee on Johnson’s back to restrain him.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office later ruled Johnson’s death a homicide. His family believes these indictments don’t go far enough.

Public outcry continues over inmate deaths at the Tarrant County jail.

At least 65 inmates have died in custody since 2017, the third-most of any county in the state during that time according to data provided by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. One of the most recent deaths has been drawing outrage.

“This is going to be the one case that shows there is a major problem existent in Tarrant County,” said Daryl Washington, attorney for the family of Anthony Johnson Jr. “And it needs to be exposed.”

On Tuesday loved ones of Anthony Johnson Jr and activists gathered inside the Tarrant County administration building, holding a press conference in reaction to the indictment of a Tarrant County jailer and supervisor for murder in Johnson’s death.

“This has been extremely difficult for the family,” said Washington. “Hearing the news of the indictments was like getting the news for the very first time that Anthony was deceased.”

Johnson died after a struggle inside the Tarrant jail on April 21, with the sheriff’s office initially saying Johnson suffered a medical emergency after being pepper sprayed.

Video later released by the sheriff’s office shows a jailer placing his knee on Johnson’s back to restrain him surrounded by a crowd of other officers.

After an autopsy, the Tarrant Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Johnson died by physical and chemical suffocation.

Detention officer Rafael Moreno and supervisor Lt. Joel Garcia have now been indicted for murder.

“Take AJ out the picture and put your loved one there, and then you would understand why we kept expressing and expressing that that video needs to be shown,” said Anthony Johnson Sr.

The family said charging the two jailers marked progress, but more needed to be done. They’ve also called for the release of the full video of the fatal confrontation, which they said showed more officers and medical staff abusing Johnson.

The family also said Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn needed to resign.

“And it’s going to be my duty and our family’s duty and all these leaders, we’re going to change that,” said Janell Johnson. “And we’re not asking anymore, time is up now.”

NBC 5 reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office for a response to calls for the sheriff to resign and the release of the full video of the fatal confrontation.

"The Sheriff has no plans to resign,” said a TCSO spokesperson. “It is against TCSO standards to release any images (still or video) of unresponsive or deceased individuals.”

“Any additional questions regarding the investigation or video should be directed to the Texas Dept of Public Safety,” the response continued. “All questions related to criminal charges in the case should be directed to the Texas Rangers."

NBC 5 also reached out to the attorneys for Moreno and Garcia for a response to the murder indictments. We’re waiting to hear back.