Family of Murdered Security Officer Planning Funeral, Pleading for Information

Just a little over 24 hours after his death, the family of security guard Jose Montes has a message for the person who took his life.

Police say 28-year-old Montes was servicing an ATM Monday morning in Dallas off Cockrell Hill Road when someone walked up and shot him. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The pain is raw for his family and the words don’t always come easy. It’s a loss they never saw coming and can’t understand. But there is something this family is holding onto now tighter than ever.

“This is my little baby,” said Maria Montes of her five-month-old grandson. “This is my little baby that my son left. They only got a chance to see each other for five months.”

Montes’ son is now without a father, and his bride-to-be now a single mother.

Police said the person who shot Montes was wearing a black jacket with the word ‘police’ on the back. That person then got away in a white sedan.

His family hopes the sight of an innocent baby weighs heavy on someone’s conscience.

“The guy who killed my baby, this is what you got left. You destroyed my boy,” said Maria Montes.

Montes’ mother Maria said not only was her son a proud father, but a hard worker who’d been on this job for eight months while working toward other dreams and goals.

“He had a lot of plans ahead of time,” she said. “He was trying to do his own businesses.”

There will be no wedding ceremony. Instead, they’re planning a funeral. And holding out for justice.

Police say an additional award of $25,000 dollars has been authorized for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477)

A Gofundme page was created for Montes' fiance and son. https://gf.me/u/yy3kr8