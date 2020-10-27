Family of Murdered Fort Worth Man Begs for Answers

The family of a man who was shot and killed as he left home to go to work is joining police in asking for help in solving the mystery of who murdered him.

Francisco Macias, 49, was a forklift driver and father of two. Those who knew him called him Pancho.

He left his own house on Anderson Street in the Stop Six neighborhood at 5:30 a.m. Thursday to go to work.

Three or four people pulled up in a car, got out, and shot him in the head, police said.

"They just got out of the car and did what they did and took off. That quick,” said Macias’ son-in-law Patrick Alvarado.

His wife of 31 years, Marisela, came outside and found him.

“He didn't have problems with anybody,” she said in Spanish.

Macias immigrated from Mexico years ago with what his family calls a suitcase full of dreams.

"He was a really happy person,” his daughter Cynthia Macias said. “He was a hard-working man. He was all about his family. That's all he cared about. His family."

Friends and neighbors released balloons into the air Saturday at a vigil in front of the family’s house.

His funeral was Sunday.

“We need help from everybody. Please, we’re begging,” Alvarado said.

Fort Worth’s murder rate is soaring this year.

The city has recorded 92 homicides so far this year compared to 51 at the same time in 2019.