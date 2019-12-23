Family of Missing Arlington Teen Begs for Answers

An Arlington family says it has one Christmas wish – the safe return of 19-year-old Evan Lacey, a 2018 Seguin High School graduate who disappeared last week under what police call suspicious circumstances.

His father said he last saw his son last Tuesday morning.

"He said, 'Dad I'm off to work,' gave me a hug like he always does,” Van Lacey said. “And I said, 'Have a good day.’"

Lacey had started a temporary job recently working for a recycling company in Grand Prairie but it turns out he wasn't on the schedule the day he vanished.

Now, dozens of friends and family members are begging for help finding him.

They passed out fliers Sunday in Fort Worth after his car was found abandoned near Highway 287 and Miller Avenue on Saturday.

Police say there's reason to believe he's in danger.

"My son is a great person,” his father said. “I can't emphasize that enough. Just think if it was your son how you would feel right now. It's two days before Christmas. I just want my son home."

His sister Vivian Lacey, 21, said he has always been a leader and a good person.

"It's really hard on me,” she said. "You know, it's a blessing to be siblings. But it's a choice to be best friends. And that is literally all I've been saying because it's true. He's my best friend."

Lacey played football and baseball at Seguin, they said.

His family says he had talked recently about selling his car – a blue 2006 Dodge Magnum -- and fear he could have met up with a stranger he found online.

"Right now it's a mystery,” said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook. “We still have no clue, no concrete facts to go on. We're hopeful somebody will know him or recognize his photo and say, 'You know what, I have some information.'"

His family says they won’t stop searching for him.

"It's driving us crazy. It's tough,” Van Lacey said.

When family members first tried calling after he disappeared, his cell phone rang unanswered, they said. But after Thursday, it went straight to voice mail.

"Please help me get him back,” his sister said. “Please, I'm begging you. Let us know."