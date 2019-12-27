Family of Missing Arlington Man Continuing Search Efforts This Weekend

An Arlington family is still desperate for answers as the search continues for 19-year-old Evan Lacey.

This weekend, they’re organizing another effort to bring him back home.

“Put yourself in this situation. If it was your loved one, you would want them home for Christmas," said Evan's aunt, Tailar Lacey. "But hey, New Years is right around the corner so if we can get him back home for New Year’s that would be a great a start to 2020 for all of us.”

Lacey was last seen the morning of December 17, when he told his father goodbye on his way to work.

"He said, 'Dad I'm off to work,' gave me a hug like he always does,” Van Lacey said. “And I said, 'Have a good day.’"

Arlington Police said they haven't found any new clues in the case and there has been no sight of him.

But his family is not giving up. They're planning another search party this Sunday at 2 p.m. His family plans release more details later Friday afternoon after strategizing a location. The public is invited to attend.

"Christmas was tough. I kept looking at the door every time someone would ring in anticipation that Evan would walk in," said Tailar, who lives in the Houston area but is staying in DFW to help in the search. "It was extremely tough, I had to drop my kids back because I didn't want them to endure their only cousin not being here with us. But our family did pull together."

Lacey had started a temporary job recently working for a recycling company in Grand Prairie but it turns out he wasn't on the schedule the day he vanished.

Last Saturday, his 2006 blue Dodge Magnum was found abandoned near highway 287 and Miller Avenue in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police are now assisting Arlington Police in the investigation and say there's reason to believe he's in danger.

His family said he had talked recently about selling his car and fear he could have met up with a stranger he found online.

"Right now it's a mystery,” said Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook earlier this week. “We still have no clue, no concrete facts to go on. We're hopeful somebody will know him or recognize his photo and say, 'You know what, I have some information.'"

Since his disappearance, Evan's family has poured in from across Texas to help in the search. They conducted a search party last weekend, passing out fliers in neighborhoods.

"If anyone has any clues -- I don’t care if you think it’s just a small thing -- anything regarding that week or the week prior that could perhaps potentially lead us to my nephew, we would be so grateful," said Tailar Lacey.

Evan Lacey is described as 6-feet tall, African-American and weghing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Evan Lacey or have any information to help solve his disappearance, call 911 or the Arlington Police Department at 817-459-6389.