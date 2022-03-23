Family of Man Who Fell From Dallas Rooftop Bar Take Legal Action

The family of a 25-year-old man who fell to his death from a Dallas bar is working to get more answers about what happened.

Christopher Hill fell from the 77 Degrees rooftop bar earlier this month.

In a temporary restraining order, attorneys for Hill's family say the bar was overcrowded and understaffed. The legal filing in Dallas County District Court says the railing was too low and "constituted a dangerous risk to patrons."

His family's attorney says they've been pushing for access to the bar so they can start their own investigation.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"This family is struggling and struggling with the loss. We want to get into the legal process, do discovery, make sure we can get all the answers for this family who lost their son and their brother," said the family's attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel.

Tuesday, both sides agreed to move forward with that process.

An attorney representing the bar said they're cooperating with law enforcement and the family's legal counsel.

"The owners and employees of 77 Degrees offer their condolences to Mr. Hill’s family. This was a tragic loss of life," attorney Dave Wishnew said in a written statement on behalf of the bar. "77 Degrees was not negligent in connection with Mr. Hill’s death. The bar’s structure is fully code-compliant and has been inspected and approved by the City of Dallas. The bar’s staff is dedicated, well trained, and includes security personnel such as off-duty police officers."

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating.