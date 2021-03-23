Family of Man Who Died While In Custody at the Collin County Jail Speaks Out

The family of 26-year-old Marvin D. Scott III will host a press conference on Tuesday after Scott died while in custody at the Collin County Jail.

The family's attorney claims the initial arrest was "inappropriate" and said the man was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time of his arrest.

Officers from the Allen Police Department arrested Scott on March 14 for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner confirmed in a news conference.

Family attorney Lee Merritt said officers transported Scott to a hospital instead of the mental facility he'd been sent to on previous interactions with police. Merritt says Scott was taken from the hospital to jail.

While in custody, Scott "exhibit some strange behavior," Skinner said, prompting detention officers to secure him onto a spray bed. Officers used pepper spray and attached a spit mask on Scott's face, Skinner said.

Scott became unresponsive shortly after 10 p.m., Skinner said. He was taken to a hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

