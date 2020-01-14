Family of Man Killed on Job at Dickies Arena Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a man who died after he was crushed by a gate at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth is suing the contractors who built the venue and company that operates it.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in Dallas County, claims the gate was installed incorrectly and names Trail Drive Management Corp., the Beck Group and TDIndustries. The lawsuit says at least one of the defendants has a principal "place of business" in Dallas County.

Dickies Arena is owned by the city of Forth Worth, but operated by Trail Drive Management Corp. The Beck Group was the general contractor for the construction of the arena and TDIndustries was the mechanial contractor.

Juan Carlos Julian Jr., 24, died Dec. 7 from traumatic asphyxia due to entrapment in the gate, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. Julian worked for Service First Janitorial, a contractor with the arena.

The gate pinned Julian against a brick pillar, crushing his lungs, the lawsuit says. A security guard found him three hours later.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened investigation into the death in December.

Dickies Arena said it could not comment on an ongoing legal matter.