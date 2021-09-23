Family of Man Killed by Lake Worth Police View Body Camera Video, Release Statement

The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed by Lake Worth Police earlier this month has been shown body camera video of the shooting, according to the department.

The family released a statement through Lake Worth Chief of Police J.T. Manoushagian on Thursday, asking additional suspects who ran from the scene to come forward.

Lake Worth police say Estevan Ramirez and three others were riding around in a car early Friday, Sept. 3.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation, three people inside got out and ran away.

Ramirez, police say, got out and pointed a gun at an officer during a confrontation.

A second officer opened fire, killing the 18-year-old.

This is the department’s third officer-involved shooting in its entire history and the first in over 20 years, according to Manoushagian.

During the investigation, police discovered the car had been stolen, and that the gun Ramirez had was used in a previous shooting in Lancaster.

Police also found masks, gloves and tools commonly used in robberies inside the vehicle after the shooting.

Ramirez’s family has been allowed to view body camera video of the incident, according to the police chief.

The family released a statement through Manoushagiaon Thursday, asking those who ran away to come forward:

‘To those who ran away, how do you leave your friend behind? You weren’t real friends. That is all an act. And to the one who ran and actually had the audacity to come to our home afterward and sit in Estevan’s room and act like nothing happened, acted like you knew nothing. You knew he wasn’t coming home that morning and you couldn’t even tell his family.’

The identity of the three suspects is not being released at this time, said police.

The family asked that the video of the shooting not be made public.

The officer who opened fire is still on standard paid leave, pending the investigation.

The case is expected to be sent to a Tarrant County grand jury in December to consider whether the officer should face any criminal charges.