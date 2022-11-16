Family of Great-Grandmother Killed in Fort Worth Hit-And-Run Pleads for Justice

The daughter of a great-grandmother killed in a hit-and-run accident in Fort Worth is pleading for the driver’s arrest.

"I miss her voice,” Brenda Cornish said of her mother. "I want them to know they took someone very important from us. You know what I'm saying? Someone we can never get back. She was a loving mother."

At 70 years old, Bernice Cornish was remarkably independent, her daughter said.

On Nov. 3 at about 7:30 p.m., the great-grandmother was returning home from a doctor's visit. She got off the bus in the 2400 block of East Berry when someone hit her and kept on going.

"I don't understand. Why would they take my momma? Cornish asked. “She was all I had growing up. My momma was always there."

Police traced a damaged headlight found at the scene to a tan or light-colored 2000-2004 Nissan Pathfinder, seen in surveillance video from a nearby apartment complex.

"I just want justice for my momma,” Cornish said. “I don't understand. How could someone leave an old helpless woman in the street? How could you hit somebody and leave them? You don't have a heart. You know what I'm saying? That was my world, my everything, and they took her from me."

The medical examiner's office gave her the coat her mom was wearing when she was killed. Her daughter said she pictures her mother still wearing it.

"And now we have to make funeral arrangements for her,” Cornish said. “That was hard."

She said the family won't rest until the hit-and-run driver is caught.

"We want justice, and we're not going to stop until we get justice for her,” she said. “Because that was wrong."

Police urged anyone with information to come forward or for the suspect to contact detectives so they can get his account of what happened.

Cornish leaves two daughters, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.