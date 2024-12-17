A DeSoto family has many questions after police shot and killed 26-year-old Arthur Lee Armstrong Jr. The family said he had a history of mental health issues and believed the situation could have been handled differently.

Monday morning DeSoto Police held a news conference to share new details about the shooting and release the officer's body camera video.

Family, friends, and community members packed the conference room as they watched in pain what police had to say.

"We understand the profound impact incidents like this have on our community, the individuals involved, and their families. The DeSoto Police Department has initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and we are committed to sharing information as it becomes available," said DeSoto Police Chief Joseph Costa.

On Friday morning around 10:39 a.m., DeSoto Police said officers responded to the 1000 block of Hunter's Creek Dr. after Armstrong called and hung up saying he had "several" weapons and wanted to harm police. A second caller told 911 that the 26-year-old, who was at the location with multiple other residents, had mental health issues, was armed with a knife and wouldn't put it down.

During the news conference, Costa said that officers have dealt with Armstrong in the past under similar circumstances. He said their protocol is for three officers to respond.

The chief said when the first officer arrived, he told other officers Armstrong, "was approaching him armed with a large knife in hand. Other officers, who were close by, arrived at the scene and Armstrong turned his attention to them."

DeSoto Police released an edited version of the officer's body camera video who is seen in the passenger seat with a rifle. As the patrol car approaches the curb, the officer is seen opening his door, staying behind it and giving commands.

"Hey, stop man, you need to stop, drop it," said the officer in the 40-second clip.

The video showed the moment the officer, who has been with the department for four years, fired a single shot from his patrol rifle, striking Armstrong in the chest.

His mother, grandmother and other family members who were at the home witnessed the shooting and could be heard screaming in the background.

The 26-year-old was taken to Central Methodist Hospital by DeSoto EMS but died.

This was a mental health crisis that was going on. Armstrong's Godfather

Monday morning Armstrong's mother, father, brothers, grandmother and loved ones watched in agony as they saw his final moments in life.

“Let me be clear about something, this was a mental health issue, this was a mental health crisis that was going on," said attorney Charles Boyce who is also Armstrong's Godfather.

He spoke on behalf of the family who questioned the tactics used that day.

"The DeSoto police have encountered Mr. Armstrong on at least two other occasions and successfully helped him and even got him to Parkland. and we’re having a hard time understanding why this outcome had to be," said Boyce.

He said Armstrong's mother and family are having a tough time understanding why the officer used a rifle.

"Why the level of force, why an AR-15 military-style weapon was used in this instance? We're reasonable people and we want reasonable explanations, but at this point with the information we have, we cannot understand why this ended this way knowing that there's been other people in similar circumstances with similar weapons who walked away."

He stood next to Armstrong's father, a well-known youth football coach in DeSoto, as he talked about the family's long history in DeSoto.

"These people have been a pillar in this community. They are living in this community now and we know the DeSoto Police Department is one of the most equipped agencies for this type of occurrence," said Boyce.

State Rep. Carl Sherman D-DeSoto also spoke Monday morning, as he's a cousin to the victim.

"I'm not here on behalf of the Texas House of Representatives, I'm here on behalf of my family. We're grieving right now. We can't bring AJ back. We do want to make sure that no other family has to suffer like this. It's a tough job as public safety officers. We know that when there are mental illnesses there's a different way that we handle those situations. I hope and pray that we will have the compassion for all people regardless of the package you're born in. This is a critical issue that America must address," said Sherman.

Armstrong's brother, a football player at the University of Arkansas too to social media to express his pain .

"Y'all did my brother like that knowing he had mental health issues, he is in yall system as one and yall came to my granny house and shot him close range with an AR15 in front of our momma," said Andrew Armstrong on X.

The DeSoto Police Department did not take any questions about the video stating the ongoing investigation.

Costa said they asked the Grand Prairie Police Department's Investigative Services Bureau to take over the investigation. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office Public Integrity Unit is also conducting an independent investigation, according to police.

The officer who fired his patrol rifle is on paid administrative leave, which is standard DeSoto Police Department policy as the investigation continues.