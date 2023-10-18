Family of critically injured parents plead for help finding hit-and-run driver

Dallas Police released new information Wednesday on the search for a hit-and-run driver that crashed into and critically injured a couple.

In this case, police said the hit-and-run driver ditched his pickup truck at the scene and ran away on foot leaving two young parents critically injured.

Alan Tienda and his wife Sandra Sanchez remain hospitalized after being critically injured in the Oct. 13 crash in South Oak Cliff.

“Right now, my brother Alan Tienda has a broken side of the hip bone, right side of his face,” said the victim’s sister Samantha Lopez. “I just want justice for them because these two people are good people. They had a lot of plans. They have a 2-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy. They had plans.”

Police need help finding the person or persons who ran from the crash on Friday night. The collision occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of East Kiest Boulevard and South Marsalis Avenue.

Dallas Police said the driver of a grey Ford F-150 FX pickup was speeding westbound on Kiest and ran a red light at Marsalis before smashing into the victim’s car.

The driver, police said, got out and ran away on foot, leaving the truck at the scene. Police said the truck was a 2012 model with a paper tag.

Police released images of the pickup but haven't had any information on the driver to share. NBC 5 asked if this meant the truck was stolen or if it had a fake paper tag.

Dallas Police would only say the driver left the truck at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing. Meanwhile, Tienda and Sanchez suffered several broken bones, and internal bleeding and have undergone several surgeries with more still needed.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Kenneth Watson at 972-504-5076 or at kenneth.watson@dallaspolice.gov. Callers can reference case number 184082-2023.

Tienda’s sister has set up a GoFundMe to help cover the couple's medical costs.