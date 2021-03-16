Family of 80-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Call on Driver to Surrender

Arlington police released new details they hope will help locate a "vehicle of interest" sought in connection with the hit-and-run crash that killed an 80-year-old man in January.

The Arlington Police Department released new surveillance video Tuesday showing the pickup truck believed to be involved in the crash.

Roy Smith, 80, was fatally struck by a pickup truck along the 900 block of East Timberview Lane on the afternoon of Jan. 30.

Police said Smith's wife told officers he walked outside to check the mail and did not return. She told officers about 10-15 minutes later she noticed emergency vehicles a few houses down from their residence.

Smith's youngest child, Sylvia Smith, said her father was out on his regular routine of walking and going to check his mail when he was hit.

She said her father, a master mason, had taken great care of his family, including three daughters, two sons and wife of more than 50 years.

"No one really could say anything bad about him, he had a good heart of gold," Smith said. "He'd give you the shirt off his back if he had to."

Roy Smith had lived at the home on Timberview for about five years. Sylvia Smith said the street is very busy and cars constantly speed down it.

Smith said the family wants closure in death of a man they say brought peace and happiness with him wherever he went.

"Turn yourself in, that's it. That's all we ask," she said. "Because as hard as you think it is for you what you did, it's way harder for us because you took a life. You took my dad."

Arlington police asked neighbors to check home surveillance systems for footage between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Police said they were looking for a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Extended Cab. They said the passenger-side door, hood and both front quarter panels are a lighter color, while the rest of the truck is a darker color.

Police noted Texas law requires a driver to stop and render aid in the event of a crash that causes injury or death.

Know who drives this truck? Call detectives as we would like to speak to the driver to determine their involvement or what they may have saw yesterday when an 80-year old resident of our city was struck and killed at 900 E. Timberview Lane. Tips 817-469-TIPS or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/v79Mo033MM — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) February 1, 2021

Neighbors said Smith was a military veteran who was recovering from a recent stroke and was often seen walking along Timberview Lane.

"He was minding his own business, you know, getting his mail," neighbor Patrick Culligan said. "And this idiot hits him. And I hope they find the guy and throw him in prison."

Police said detectives were tracking down a few promising leads.