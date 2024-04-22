Family of 19-year-old killed at after-prom party pleads for witnesses to come forward

Fort Worth police continue investigating a shooting during an ‘after-prom’ house party where three people suffered gunshot wounds, including a young man who later died.

As of Monday evening, police have not released any information about any arrests in the case or any information about the suspect or suspects.

Police tell NBC 5 that party-goers have not been cooperative in the investigation.

The victim who died has been identified as Daniel Olalde Moreno, 19, of Fort Worth. His family agreed to speak with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 at their home on Monday morning.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There’s no consoling mom, dad and their eight other children-- gun violence has taken one of their own.

The Olaldes are also pushing back on assertions that those involved in the shooting were not invited to the house party, but showed up anyway.

Daniel, they say, was always put together. He loved cologne, loved to smell good and look clean, said his sisters with a little giggle.

He was silly and reserved but was not afraid of anything or anyone. Daniel, they admit, had his moments where he was a troublemaker or lost his cool.

There was never any doubt about how much he loved his family.

He helped his father Vidal at work, building stone walkways and walls.

His mother Luisa had to take medication to help her sleep. She says part of her soul is now gone.

Vidal saw his son that rainy Saturday evening, leaving with friends.

The victim's parents say they were not aware of Daniel heading to a party that evening.

Daniel’s 17-year-old sister Stephanie says she was at home with their parents when they got a knock at the door early Sunday morning.

One of Daniel’s friends told her there’d been a shooting, but that Daniel was at the hospital and was ok.

According to Fort Worth police, two individuals with gunshot wounds were admitted to John Peter Smith Hospital at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, April 21, arriving by a private vehicle.

Olalde’s friends rushed him to nearby Harris Southwest Hospital at 2:15 a.m. He was then transferred by CareFlight to JPS.

“The doctor came out and she told us they tried everything they could do, but his bleeding wouldn’t stop and it wouldn’t stop,” said Stephanie Olalde.

A homeowner along the 4900 block of Singleleaf Lane in Fort Worth told NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 on Sunday that her son, a student at Arlington Heights High School, threw a post-prom party at their house.

His mother says she left, but never knew upwards of 300 youth would end up showing up unexpectedly.

Mayn, she says, was uninvited, and not even Arlington Heights’ students, including those who were involved in the shooting which she claims may have started over a game of dice.

The family confirms Daniel was not and never attended AHHS.

“The street was crowded,” recalled longtime Greenleaf Lane homeowner Teddy Brigham.

Brigham says his new neighbors across the street had given him a heads-up about their party.

“He’s a good kid,” said Brigham of the boy who threw the party.

The family had just moved in about a month ago, he added.

Brigham says he was rather surprised to see the number of teens lining his neighborhood Saturday night.

“Then, at about 1 a.m., I heard a few pops of gunfire I’m assuming,” he said. “I saw a little bit of movement, not a lot. And then a few minutes later, I heard a pop again in that direction.”

That’s when the crowd really began to disperse, he and other residents said.

Perhaps because all three victims were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, neighbors say they had no idea anyone was hurt until the following day.

“That’s devastating. It always is,” said Brigham. “You hate to see any of our kids being hurt like that.”

Daniel’s family acknowledges past problems with him and the friends he kept.

His father says he would often urge him to stop hanging out with bad influences.

“I just remember him being really sweet when he was a child,” said older sister Areli Olalde through tears. “Then you grow up and you’re around all these people and it just changes your character.”

When asked to respond to any narrative placing blame on Daniel and his friends for maybe being rowdy party crashers, she vehemently pushes back.

“I don’t think anybody was ‘uninvited’ because they posted it everywhere,” she said.

The house party got so big, she and little sister Stephanie say, because it went "viral" on social media.

The family is not sure if any of Daniel's friends knew the party thrower, but insists he was invited via text and social media.

The homeowner in question did not return our calls and in-person requests for comment on Monday.

A spokesman for the Fort Worth Police Department declined to speak on camera but shared an update on the two surviving shooting victims.

The two are recovering in the hospital after undergoing surgery.

Daniel Olalde’s family is urging anyone with information to come forward and give them some peace and justice.

“I think they should speak up,” said Stephanie. “If they have any information about who did this to my brother, they need to speak up because this isn’t fair to us.”

The Fort Worth Police Gun Violence Unit has been notified and is leading the ongoing investigation.