Family of 15-Year-Old Killed in Fort Worth Shooting Seeks Answers, Justice

By Lili Zheng

A Fort Worth family is searching for answers after their 15-year-old was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Fort Worth police say officers responded to the 700 block of Ravine Road on Saturday for a shooting. Officers found the victim 15-year-old Higinio Edwin Flores in his bed with a gunshot wound.

Flores’ older cousin Monserrat Guzman said he was asleep at the time when the bullet went through the home and struck him near his head. Flores was transported to the hospital for medical treatment but did not survive his injuries. He died on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

“We don’t want this case to just close without getting justice,” Guzman said. “He was the sweetest soul, and it’s so sad that he’s not going to be with us anymore. We really just want, if anyone has any information, to reach out.”

Flores was a student at Polytechnic High School. On a GoFundMe page set up for his family, he was described as a “beloved son, big brother, classmate and teammate”.

“He was an honor roll student and member of the Parrots Boys Soccer Team. Before playing in his last soccer match his Coach told him “ I wish I had 10 more players like you.” He was a bright, caring and great teammate and person,” according to the page.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

