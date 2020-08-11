Family Gets Home Renovation Fit for Superhero

Habitat for Humanity of Collin County finished a home repair and renovation project in McKinney that helped make the McKeever house feel like home for everyone, including their 12-year-old son Mason.

"Mason was born with spina bifida," Jessica McKeever said of her son. "There is no way we could have done this on our own."

"I was a young man once. I certainly understand the need there," Scott Blackburn, construction coordinator for Habitat for Humanity of Collin County said. "We knew we could do some good."

Habitat built an accessible bathroom addition for Mason, who uses a wheelchair. They also gave him his own room.

"Mason's always loved Batman, so when you walk into his room it looks like a Batcave," his mom said. "He is the happiest 12-year-old because he can shut his door and keep his 4-year-old sister out of his room!"

The project was not without challenges. The pandemic has made it difficult to get volunteer work, something Habitat for Humanity relies on to minimize costs.

"We don't want to fill someone's house with volunteers. We've had to use contractors to take care of some of these needs, and that costs a lot more money," Blackburn said, pointing out the need hasn't changed. "No, not at all. If anything we're the busiest I've been in my six years here."

The superheroes always come through in a crisis.

"I get to help people for a living," Blackburn said. "You go home feeling pretty good most days."