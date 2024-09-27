Family mourns young mother killed in crash involving alleged intoxicated driver

The family of a young mother killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver a week ago in Fort Worth talked on Thursday about the tragedy and their sudden loss.

Amanda Wright, 41, was killed in a crash at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Fort Worth. The mother of two was on her way home from a concert with a friend.

Traffic came to a standstill in the construction zone West Loop 820, when according to police, Guadalupe Velasquez Cruz, 24, allegedly intoxicated while behind the wheel of a semi-tractor trailer smashed into the back of Wright’s car.

Wright was killed, the male passenger in her car was seriously injured.

Wright’s mother, Eddye Lou, held a framed photograph of the mother of two but immediately was overcome with sadness. “Wait a minute,” she said holding the photograph up in front of her face.

The family’s attorney Amar Dhillon held a press conference to share information about the victim and announce his firm’s intention to file a lawsuit against the suspect’s employer.

“This was an avoidable accident,” said Dhillon. “The decision of a driver of the truck made to get behind the wheel, and had been drinking, and was arrested at that scene for drinking and driving. He should have never been hired he should never have been behind the wheel and because of his actions he’s going to cause Amanda’s two wonderful daughters to grow up with a mother.”

According to responding officers, Velasquez "swayed, had unsteady balance and had blood shot watery eyes."

He did not speak English and an officer requested a Spanish-speaking officer to respond to the scene, noting. "I could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. I asked if he drunk [sic] any alcohol today and [he] stated he did."

Police conducted 'as much of the field sobriety tests as they could’ and determined Velazquez ‘to be intoxicated.’

Medstar transported the suspect to JPS Hospital where he reportedly consented to a blood draw. Results are still pending.

The Fort Worth Police Department said there was no update on the case.

Sarah Wright says she cannot understand why someone would get behind the wheel of a ‘deadly weapon’ such as a semi while under the influence.

“I cannot even fathom it,” she said. “You took a beautiful woman from our family and left her daughters, (19 and 8 years old) motherless.”

Wright worked in retail management, she loved to garden and had been living her with mother shortly before her death.

Her sister smiled and spoke of Wright’s talent for ‘deep home cleaning’ and how she somehow enjoyed it.

The family is dreading the next two days as they prepare for visitation and funeral services held at Greenwood Funeral Home and Chapel in Fort Worth.

Dhillon’s law firm is in the process of gathering more information about the suspect, his employment background and movements (GPS with route, stops, etc.) the night of the crash.

Wright’s family attorney, announced their intention to sue the suspect’s employer.

“It is a small trucking company out of Dumas, Texas that’s all the information we can share at this point,” said Dhillon. “We were advised by the Tarrant County District Attorney that there is an immigration hold.”

Velazquez remains in the Tarrant County Jail, charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault causing serious bodily harm.

NBC 5 asked the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office to confirm whether there is an immigration hold on Velasquez. A spokesperson declined to comment, stating the department does not share that kind of information.

NBC 5 reached out to his alleged employer by phone and email, but we have not yet heard back.

We spoke briefly with his court-appointed attorney Stephanie Gonzalez who said she "cannot comment" on the case or her client.

Wright’s family has a verified online fundraiser benefiting her daughters.