Family mourns North Richland Hills man killed by suspected drunk driver

A North Richland Hills family says their world has changed overnight after a father of three was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

64-year-old Jose Valles died Sunday evening after the wreck outside his home on Onyx Drive.

A provider who always put family first: that’s how family members said they would remember Jose Valles.

“Biggest thing we had together was baseball,” said Miguel Valles, the victim’s son. “We loved baseball, we joked around baseball, we grew up together playing baseball.”

On Sunday, the family said Valles was standing beside his truck parked on the street in front of their home when a car crashed into him and kept driving.

“My dad did pass away on impact,” said Miguel Valles. “The suspect fled the scene, it did look like he saw what happened but took off.”

North Richland Hills police told NBC 5 that the driver was arrested nearby, charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and Collision Causing Death.

“Just from one day to the next, everything changed,” said Miguel Valles.

Valles’s family said his sudden death at the hands of a suspected drunk driver left a hole in their home.

His son Miguel told NBC 5 that he would have to step up to replace the man who raised him for this moment.

“Those are fond memories I probably won’t have with him anymore, but everything I did with him, I’ll still remember,” said Miguel Valles.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect charged with Valles’s death, saying their identity and picture will come out after the suspect faces a judge.