Family increases reward two years after murder of Arlington father of six

It’s been two years since an Arlington father of six was gunned down in his driveway. Police said they’ve exhausted all leads and the family is raising the reward, hoping someone will come forward to identify two men seen on surveillance video burglarizing cars at the time.

Hayat Ismail played the role of proud big sister to Ali Ismail for most of their lives. Pictures show them together at high school and college graduations before he moved to Texas to open his business.

But lately, she’s had to be a voice for her brother after the father of six was murdered two years ago on Valentine’s Day.

Ali Ismail

“I'm shocked. Still, my eyes are full of tears. I want justice for my brother. That's all I can say,” said Hayat Ismail.

On Feb. 14, 2023, Arlington police said Ismail was returning from work to his home in the 1400 block of Prentice Street at about 5 a.m.

Police said surveillance cameras captured two individuals attempting to burglarize vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Surveillance video showed one of them walking up to a car parked in Ismail’s driveway moments before he pulled in. They said the person fired several shots before running away.

Arlington Police

A neighbor’s doorbell camera captured Ismail’s wife’s screams as he ran toward her to help.

The 36-year-old father of six died at the scene.

“I believe someone knows. I will ask the public, come forward. It's not too late,” she said.

Because of how many times he was shot, Hayat Ismail said she believes her brother was targeted. Arlington police said the evidence points to him simply being in the wrong place at the wrong time. The department said it’s exhausted leads and is relying on those who recognize these men to come forward.

Initially, Oak Dairy Farms offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Ismail’s nephew, Zuhyab Abdullahi, said the family is increasing the reward to $30,000 to do whatever they can to get justice for the man the family described as the backbone of their family.

“If it was a family member of their own, they would speak up and want someone else to speak up for them,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arlington police.