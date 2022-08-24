Family Grieves After Wife, Mother Drowns in Mesquite Flood

It's been two days since historic rain amounts hit parts of North Texas and left one woman dead after her SUV was swept away in floodwaters.

Jolene Jarrell, 60, was driving back to her East Dallas home after dropping someone off when she got caught in rising water under Interstate Highway 635 in Mesquite.

"She called me and told me that she had stalled in the water and it was coming into the floorboard," said Kirk Jarrell, Jolene's husband of more than 20 years.

Less than 10 minutes away from their home, Jarrell said he told his wife he was coming to meet her.

"I told her I was on my way and she told me that someone was pushing her from behind or something was pushing her from behind," Jarrell said. "The water was coming in and she had to go and her phone died."

He himself had a tough time getting to where she was.

“I was just trying to get over to where she was at and it was impossible. Everywhere I went there was flooding everywhere," he explained. "Finally, when I got through and couldn't find her you know, I couldn't find her car."

After seeing tow trucks and other stranded motorists, he thought maybe his wife would be somewhere near them, but that wasn't the case.

"I just assumed that her car got towed and she was with a tow truck driver, but then I didn't hear from her for about 45 more minutes and I went back around and started looking around in the water receded down and I found her car upside down in the creek and that was it. I called 911," Jarrell said, holding backing tears. "They came out and she was inside the car, dead."

The heartbreaking discovery that shattered their family.

"She was a very giving person, you know. She tried to help people out all the time," Jarrell said. "We’re missing her real bad."

Her son, John, said she worked at IHOP for about 10 years and ABF Freight for more than a decade. He said most recently, she was a rideshare driver.

The family said they've set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

“She was a great person. She loved her family and took care of everything. For us. She was the glue that held us together," said Jarrell. “I’m heartbroken My whole family is heartbroken. Trying to pull together you know. Do the best we can."