Family, FW Police Plead for Help Finding Driver in Fatal Hit & Run Crash

A North Texas family, grieving the loss of a husband and father killed in a hit and run crash, says closure cannot come until the driver is caught.

Fort Worth police shared surveillance video with NBC 5 and are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect who reportedly stuck around the fatal scene before taking off.

“This month has been the worst month that I could ever imagine in my life,” said Sherri Jones in late August.

Jones has not only had to deal with losing her husband of 29 years.

Billy Ray Jones, 52, was killed in a crash with a hit and run driver who remains on the loose.

“It’s just not right for this person to be able, I don’t know how they sleep at night,” she said. “Because I don’t sleep at night and that’s devastating not knowing who’s out there that’s responsible for this.”

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on July 31 near the entrance of the QuickTrip on East Rendon Crowley Road.

Jones had just left his house on his motorcycle.

Fort Worth police said a light blue Toyota Camry turned in front of Jones, sending him crashing into the side of the car.

“My husband was ejected off the motorcycle,” said Jones.

Jones and their 15-year-old daughter were at the family’s house about three miles away.

They had not heard from Jones and checked an app they use as a family to know where each person is and noticed he had not moved from that spot in a while.

Jones rushed to the scene and was told to head to the hospital nearby.

Shortly after the crash, the driver did something that has compounded Jones’ grief.

“He pulled into the QT and he talked to people and sat around a while,” she said. “They [witnesses] thought he was going to talk to police and he drove off and he left.”

Police confirm the driver drove into the convenience store parking lot.

What may have been an accident has now turned into a search for the suspect who now faces a felony charge related to the crash.

Fort Worth police shared surveillance video with multiple angles showing the suspect’s vehicle, although the driver does not get out of his car and police say the license plate is hard to read.

Jones has been posting fliers offering a $10,000 reward for an arrest in the case.

Police are also making a public plea to witnesses and to the driver who faces a charge of ‘accident involving personal injury or death.’

“If they have any, one ounce of any sympathy or empathy just come forward and talk to our detectives and let’s get to the bottom of this,” said Officer “Jimmy” Pollozani. “Anybody with any information just please come forward and let’s get some closure for this family.”

“I can’t have peace until this person, you know, is in custody,” said Jones. “I want to see this person tell me ‘sorry’ or something. I need some kind of closure.”

Police only have a vague description of the driver but said he was in a light blue Toyota Camry between a 2007- 2010 year model.

Anyone with information is urged to call FWPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit at 817-329-4889.