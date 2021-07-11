Family, Friends Gather to Remember Oak Cliff Woman's Life ‘Well-Lived'

The suspect in the murder of an 87-year-old Oak Cliff woman turned himself in Sunday just hours before family and friends gathered in her memory.

Andre Stefan Buggs surrendered to Dallas police in connection to the murder of Anita Thompson last Tuesday.

What was first organized as a protest, turned into a prayer walk Sunday in honor of Thompson. Some who gathered just learned the man wanted in Thompson’s murder turned himself in.

Those who knew her were thankful but still hurting.

Police said Thompson was found inside her home on Fortune Lane Tuesday. It was the day after she’d call the police to report someone tried to break in. Police said she died of homicidal violence.

Her granddaughter, Danye’ll Jefferson, was overcome with emotion and memories.

“Just like y’all grew up in this neighborhood, I did too. I stayed at my grannie’s house. I played with a lot of the kids here,” Jefferson said.

Lifelong South Oak Cliff resident Rev. Horace Bradshaw organized the rally, along with the organization No More Violence. Several people from the neighborhood attended in a show of solidarity with the grieving family, who saw their presence as a testament to the lives Thompson touched.

“It’s tragic the way that her life ended but the life that she lived was well lived. So that we cannot complain about,” Thompson’s nephew Christopher Bryant said.

Leaders from the Fortune Lane Homeowner Association encouraged a renewed commitment to watching over the elderly and others in the community.

“We just have to continue to trust God and believe that God will heal our pain. That he will dry our tears, and eventually we will be able to somewhat deal with the pain that we’ve dealt with this past week,” Bryant said.

Buggs was taken to the Dallas County Jail, where he’s charged with murder. A bond had not been set as of Sunday.

Neighbors and family members said Buggs is the son of one of Thompson’s longtime neighbors. Police have not confirmed the relationship between Buggs and Thompson.