Family of 6-year-old killed in Dallas hit-and-run speaks out for the first time

For the first time, the family of a 6-year-old Dallas girl killed in a hit-and-run is sharing their story.

Police say Destiny Wright was hit near the 5900 block of Belt Line Road on Sunday night by a driver who didn’t stop.

Her grandmother told NBC 5 that Destiny had autism and that the family had recently moved to North Texas to seek treatment for her.

Three days have passed since the worst day of their lives, and on Wednesday, Destiny’s family said the future didn’t look much brighter.

“I know for me, my husband, and my daughter—because we were with Destiny day in and day out—I cannot see ever fully recovering from this,” said Mary Friday, Destiny’s grandmother.

Destiny, her mother, and her grandparents lived in a Dallas townhouse.

They moved from Mississippi late last year in search of better treatment for Destiny’s autism.

“Just light—that’s the best way to describe her. She was just light to everybody she came in contact with,” Friday said.

The family said a difficult part of Destiny’s autism was that she would take off running without warning.

On Sunday night, her grandfather left home to walk to a convenience store, closing the front door behind him.

Soon after, they realized Destiny wasn’t in the house.

“She was a runner, but that was the first time she had actually opened that door,” Friday said.

A neighbor’s surveillance video showed Destiny’s mother searching the complex’s parking lot for her.

Then, a neighbor approached them.

“She said, ‘You know, I’ve just seen some lights, I think it was an accident or something,’” Friday recalled. “I started screaming because, in my heart, I kind of knew.”

Dallas police said Destiny was walking on the road outside the family’s complex when a white Acura SUV hit her.

Surveillance video showed the driver stopping in a nearby parking lot—then driving away, according to police.

The girl’s family said her grandfather was the first to reach her after the crash.

“He was holding her, somebody was with her, and he said she had a very faint heartbeat,” Friday said.

Destiny died at the hospital.

On Tuesday, police arrested 67-year-old David Polley, charging him with a collision involving death.

Destiny’s family said they celebrated the arrest, believing it to be the first step toward justice.

“Because I did feel like, while I do forgive him, why should you be out living your best life when she cannot?” Friday said.

Now, Destiny’s grandmother is asking others to treat children with autism with kindness and respect—to honor the granddaughter she loved so much.

“It just melts your heart in a way that you can’t understand. It just fills you up with so much that it’s overwhelming,” Friday said of being a grandparent. “And I’ll never get that back.”

NBC 5 reached out to Polley’s attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.