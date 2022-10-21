University Park

Family Continues Search for Justice in University Park Father's Murder as City Dedicates Playground in His Honor

Saturday, University Park will hold a dedication ceremony, unveiling a plaque naming the play facilities Murzin Family Playground

By Allie Spillyards

With its smooth, open surfaces and accessible playground equipment, today’s version of Coffee Park was Chris Murzin's wildest dream come true.

“Jack, our oldest son who is special needs and is in a wheelchair, would've been his inspiration,” said Chris’s wife, Christina Murzin.

Twelve years ago, Murzin said her husband made it his mission to raise the funds necessary to convert Coffee Park into the barrier-free space it is today.

"He couldn't stop talking about it,” she said.

With the community’s help, he raised money that was matched by the city of University Park, to make the park accessible for all.

In 2008, he was named Citizen of the Year for his efforts.

Saturday, University Park will hold a dedication ceremony, unveiling a plaque naming the play facilities Murzin Family Playground.

Murzin just wishes Chris could be there.

"It's just very humbling and we appreciate that people remember what he did for others,” said Murzin.

It was on February 11, 2021, around 1 p.m. that Chris was driving along westbound Interstate 20 just before the South Polk Street exit in southern Dallas. According to a witness, Chris, in his 2002 black Yukon Denali and another driver, in a silver SUV, possibly a GMC, engaged in a road rage confrontation.

That's when police say the suspect drove up to Chris’s driver-side door and opened fire, killing the father of three.

Nearly two years later, no arrest has been made.

“I can't even put it into words. We're doing our best to keep it all together, but it's a struggle,” said Murzin.

Still, she has hope that someone will recognize that silver SUV or remember the unusual day, the same in which icy roads led to a deadly pileup.

While she says tomorrow's dedication ceremony will be bittersweet, Murzin hopes it will serve as a reminder for a community her husband once served that his family now needs their help to seek justice for him.

There’s currently a $57,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The Murzins have set up a website with information on the case, click here for more information.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or by email at tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case #025379-2021. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

