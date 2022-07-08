Family Calls for 16-Year-Old Murder Suspect To Be Tried as Adult

Those who knew and loved Ali Elbanna gathered for a rally outside the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center Friday morning.

The 60-year-old father, husband and business owner was gunned down in a Dallas Costco Business Center parking lot in November 2021.

Police say a 16-year-old fatally shot Elbanna during a robbery attempt and during a crime spree in Dallas.

Elbanna’s four children, wife and friends are demanding the teen suspect be tried as an adult and not as a juvenile, which could carry a lighter sentence if convicted.

He faces murder and three counts of theft with a firearm.

NBC 5 is not naming the suspect as he is a juvenile and not charged as an adult.

Dallas police testified Friday morning that the teen and three adults were on a crime spree across Dallas.

Cameras are not allowed in juvenile court.

The teen appeared in court wearing a face mask, a blue shirt and pants issued to those in juvenile detention. He did not show any emotion during the hearing, only responding to the judge’s questions.

His attorney said he has some “delays” and asked the judge to speak to him slowly.

Police say a woman in the group robbed two teen girls at gunpoint near South Oak Cliff High School. The suspect took an iPhone and a necklace with a pendant of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The victims reported the theft to a school security guard who then called police. They described the suspect as a woman with purple hair traveling with males in a black pickup truck. Police later found the truck was reported to have been stolen by the 16-year-old.

The victims and an officer were able to track their stolen phone to Northpark Mall using the Find My iPhone application.

Police say the teens ran up to a woman getting in her car in the parking garage. The teen suspect allegedly pointed a gun at her demanding her car, purse and cellphone.

The entire encounter was captured on surveillance video and played in court Friday morning. The woman was physically pulled from her car by the three suspects, including the teen accused in Elbanna’s murder. Police believe her screams for help scared the robbers away.

She is seen on surveillance video getting back in her car and driving away. She reported the crime two days after Elbanna’s murder after reportedly seeing the suspects in news reports.

A detective with Dallas police testified that the stolen phone and truck were then tracked to the Costco Business center across from the mall on North Central Expressway at the time of Elbanna’s murder.

Police say the 16-year-old targeted Elbanna who was loading up his car with snacks and candies for one of his stores.

The Tarrant County resident traveled to the Dallas store that caters to businesses because it was the closest one to his home, according to police.

Police say the teen and one adult male confronted Elbanna, saying "give me everything."

When Elbanna reportedly refused, police say the 16-year-old shot him in the chest and ran back into the truck.

Detectives were able to catch all four suspects shortly after the murder. At least one suspect confessed to the robberies but said they were upset at the teen for shooting the man, and that it had not been part of the plan.

One of the suspects was wearing the necklace stolen from one of the teen girls, police said. He took it off and handed it over to the detective during the interrogation.

A psychologist with the county’s juvenile justice system also took the stand on Friday. She testified that the teen had a history of criminal behavior beginning at the age of 12, including aggravated robberies and threatening to carry out a school shooting.

He is accused of having behavioral issues at school, smoking pot and getting into trouble, she testified.

The teen was even on probation and wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the murder, according to police.

Elbanna’s wife told NBC 5 why she wants him tried as an adult.

“We don’t want him to get out and hurt somebody else,” she said through tears. “My husband would not have wanted that. He would want us to stay here for other people, to make sure they don’t suffer like we suffer.”

Judge Cheryle Lee Shannon did not issue a ruling on Friday.

The defense will present its case next Friday.

If the teen is tried and convicted as an adult, he faces five to 99 years in prison.

If he is tried and convicted as a teen, he could face probation or time in juvenile detention or state prison.