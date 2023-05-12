Family Assistance Center for Allen Mall Shooting Victims Closes Friday

The Family Assistance Center at the Allen Senior Recreation Center which has helped those impacted by the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets will close Friday evening.

The FBI says the City of Allen will take over victims' services for anyone directly impacted by the mall attack.

A resource helpline will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. just call 214-509-4444. Victims will be referred "to appropriate services, whether it is counseling services or financial assistance."

There are also translation services available for anyone who does not speak English.

An email is also available for anyone who does not want to call, individuals can email helpline@cityofallen.org to ask for help.

The FBI stresses that victims are not just those who were physically injured, but also anyone who was there and may be experiencing emotional distress.