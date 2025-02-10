Family of Fort Worth father pleads for help finding driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

Fort Worth Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that investigators believe crashed into a man on a skateboard and then drove off.

On Sunday, Feb. 2 just after 10:00 p.m., Fort Worth Police said first responders arrived at the 5800 block of Wedgwood Dr. near Granbury Rd. to find a 40-year-old man in the middle of the street.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers said the victim was riding a skateboard at the time of the crash. His family identified him as Ryon Denny Smith.

"I feel like they should do the right thing and come forward and say, 'Hey, I did this, I know it was wrong and I should have done something else," said Audrey Smith, the victim's 13-year-old daughter.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Smith was taken to the hospital with severe injuries and was on life support, but he died three days later.

"I wish justice for him, I wish closure for my girls and his entire family," said Jennifer Dawson, Smith's former wife with whom they share two teenage daughters.

A neighbor's surveillance video only captured the moments after the crash, showing nearby residents trying to help Smith. The family is asking people who live and work on the street to look at their cameras to see if the vehicle was caught on camera.

"He deserves justice, we all deserve closure and we would like to know what’s going on with the investigation. We would love the community to come together if you live around the area to check your cameras," said Dawson.

She said Smith was a musician and loved singing.

"He loved his music and had his guitar on him during the accident as well, and was heartbreaking having to pick up those pieces of his guitar," said Dawson.

Ryon Denny Smith

The family described Smith as a wonderful person who was loved by many.

"I miss him very much," said Audrey. She said at her 13th birthday party, he told her how proud he was of her for all she's accomplished so far, a moment she'll cherish for life.

The family is preparing for Smith's funeral and praying police find answers to solve the case.

“I don’t think you’ll be at peace until you come forward, I think that night will haunt you as it haunts my children and haunts his family until you make it right," said Dawson, regarding the suspected driver.

Smith leaves behind two daughters ages 13 and 16, a sister, mother, father, extended family and friends.