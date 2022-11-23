Families Struggle to Keep Up With Inflation; North Texas Food Bank Fills the Gap

Even with the holiday giving season, the North Texas Food Bank says food insecurity is high. The group is filling the need as some families struggle to keep up with inflation.

Companies and families pulled up to the North Texas Food Bank with truckloads of groceries on the eve of Thanksgiving. It was a welcome sight.

Erica Yaeger, the chief external affairs officer of the North Texas Food Bank, says the need is greater than they’ve seen in years, even outpacing food insecurity at the height of the pandemic.

“I don’t think anyone anticipated the need,” she said. “So many of our neighbors are feeling the impact of record-level inflation. The most vulnerable in our community. So, they’re having to make hard choices between putting food on the table or paying for increased living expenses.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The numbers paint a much clearer picture. Prior to the pandemic, the North Texas Food Bank distributed an average of 7 million meals per month. At the height of the pandemic, some 10 million meals per month were distributed. Currently, the food bank distributes roughly 12.4 million meals each month.

NBCDFW.com

Yeager said now, more than ever, there’s an understanding that hunger has many different faces. During the height of COVID people found themselves in food distribution lines for the first time in their lives. She said that trend is likely to continue.

“It could be a coworker. It could be a student in your child’s classroom. It could be a neighbor,” said Yeager.

Even budgeting has changed. Pre-pandemic, the food bank budgeted $5 million to purchase food. That number has more than quadrupled.

“I think what’s even more alarming is we’re having to purchase more food than we ever have before,” she said. “So, this year we’ve budgeted to spend $30 million to have food on our shelves to serve those in need.”

It’s a testament to their commitment to making sure people have a very basic human need. For more information on how to donate or volunteer with the North Texas Food Bank, click here.