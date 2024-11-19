Families search for answers after two 18-year-olds killed in shooting in Old East Dallas

There are many unanswered questions about a deadly shooting that left two 18-year-old men dead in Old East Dallas on Friday. As Dallas Police continue their investigation, one of the victim's brothers said they're trying to be patient as they mourn.

According to Dallas Police, around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, officers arrived at the 4600 block of Lafayette Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said Dallas Fire Rescue transported Jacob Luna and Christopher Jackson Jr. to the hospital where both 18-year-olds died from their injuries.

"We definitely are going to get justice and we definitely are going to get answers," said Smiley Luna, Jacob's older brother. "He was a young man, very hard-working, respectful, thoughtful, and just an all-around, just a good human being just trying to be, just trying to grow, trying to find this place in the world."

A third person, who is a possible suspect, was also taken to the hospital but survived.

It's unclear the relationship between those involved, but Luna's family is asking the community to come forward with any information.

"I'd like to ask the community that was there that knows, that's heard, you know, even if it's just something, a comment that you heard or something, a video, a doorbell camera, if they have something that can help us out with the investigation," said Luna.

He said they haven't heard from police and detectives yet, and are trying to be patient.

"We have reached out, but like my mom[says], give the investigators a chance. Let them do their job. Let due process run," said Luna. He said their family is hosting a benefit for Luna on Sunday.

Dallas Police said anyone with information should contact Detective Laurent Swanson, at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov or 469-934-5776 with the case number 173044-2024.