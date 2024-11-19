Dallas

Families search for answers after two 18-year-olds killed in shooting in Old East Dallas

Dallas Police continue their investigation into a deadly shooting on Friday that claimed the lives of Christopher Jackson and Jacob Luna who were both 18.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

There are many unanswered questions about a deadly shooting that left two 18-year-old men dead in Old East Dallas on Friday. As Dallas Police continue their investigation, one of the victim's brothers said they're trying to be patient as they mourn.

According to Dallas Police, around 11:57 p.m. on Friday, officers arrived at the 4600 block of Lafayette Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Police said Dallas Fire Rescue transported Jacob Luna and Christopher Jackson Jr. to the hospital where both 18-year-olds died from their injuries.

"We definitely are going to get justice and we definitely are going to get answers," said Smiley Luna, Jacob's older brother. "He was a young man, very hard-working, respectful, thoughtful, and just an all-around, just a good human being just trying to be, just trying to grow, trying to find this place in the world."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A third person, who is a possible suspect, was also taken to the hospital but survived.

It's unclear the relationship between those involved, but Luna's family is asking the community to come forward with any information.

"I'd like to ask the community that was there that knows, that's heard, you know, even if it's just something, a comment that you heard or something, a video, a doorbell camera, if they have something that can help us out with the investigation," said Luna.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Crime and Courts 11 mins ago

Amber Guyger civil trial ends; Closing argument and deliberations expected Wednesday

marijuana 33 mins ago

Dallas City Council rejects push to delay implementing voter-approved marijuana measure

He said they haven't heard from police and detectives yet, and are trying to be patient.

"We have reached out, but like my mom[says], give the investigators a chance. Let them do their job. Let due process run," said Luna. He said their family is hosting a benefit for Luna on Sunday.

Dallas Police said anyone with information should contact Detective Laurent Swanson, at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov or 469-934-5776 with the case number 173044-2024.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us