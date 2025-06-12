Overnight Wednesday, the storms turned homes and businesses near the heart of Santo into waterfront properties.

“While the rain was pouring down, it was like a flash flood. Waters rose very quickly. Some people told me that they had eight inches of water in their house,” Cyndi Smith said, an EMT and spokesperson for the Santo Volunteer Fire and EMS Department.

Smith’s department received support from Palo Pinto County’s Emergency Services District. Station 8, formerly Brazos Volunteer Fire Department; Station 7, formerly Lone Camp Volunteer Fire Department; and Texas Parks and Wildlife, all worked overnight to block roads and help people in need.

“Some had minimal water, and others had inches of water into their house,” Smith said. “The water did reach up to the railroad tracks, and so, Union Pacific was notified to stop all traffic on the tracks.”

Video provided by the Santo Volunteer Fire and EMS Department shows water up to the entrance of Tommy’s Convenience Store off Farm-to-Market Road 4.

Carol Masters, the manager at Tommy’s, said her supervisor, Jackie Tucker, called her at about 12:40 a.m. and told her to wake up because it was flooding and her family was being evacuated.

Roads in the area were shut down until about 2 a.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

“I got here about 4:40 [a.m.]. Most of the water had already drained out, but you can see it down the aisles still,” Masters said. “And our back room's flooded and still has mud in it.”

Tucker initially thought she would keep the store closed on Thursday.

“It’s been a terrible day, but we got this,” Tucker said. “Even though we're cleaning all of this, like, you see all these people. They want all their stuff still. They still need their drinks.”

The dumpster at Tommy's was swept away by the floods and into a nearby creek. Neighbors told Tucker the dumpster was in the creek about a mile away from the store.

On Thursday afternoon, while he took a break from cleaning the debris across his property, Cody Tindol met Masters and Tucker. The dumpster was feet away from his home.

“That camper was sitting right there,” Tindol told NBC 5. “Before this, I could walk through the creek and into the football field parking lot.”

Now, the creek has a strong current flowing with large tree trunks and limbs.

“There's some cleanup efforts on the way, but the water has receded. It appears to be OK. There may be some road damage because of all the flowing water. And so that'll be up to the county,” Smith said.

Wednesday night’s storms came just a week after an EF-0 tornado struck in Santo.

“We cleaned up probably two weeks of that, trees, small items, little bit of damage to houses, not a whole lot,” Chad Dodson said. Dodson works for Palo Pinto County Precinct 4. “It's like Santo's got its number this time for some reason or another. Come a flood or tornado.”

Debris along the walls of Precinct 4’s maintenance shed helps show how more than two feet of water crept inside, knocking over their refrigerator and other large items.

“Everything that was in the shop on the west side is now in the shop on the bottom side, which is two separate levels. And it's a pretty good mess in there,” Dodson said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Panama Road between FM 4 and Interstate 20, as well as Petty Road between Farm-to-Market Road 2201 and Farm-to-Market Road 129, remain closed.