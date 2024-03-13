The Fort Worth Zoo was packed with visitors Wednesday for half-price admission day during spring break, just as the zoo warned people not to fall for a phony ticket scam.

FAMILIES FLOCK TO FORT WORTH ZOO FOR HALF-PRICE WEDNESDAY

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the zoo and found long lines and packed parking lots.

Fort Worth police and zoo staff were on hand to help direct traffic off University Drive and into multiple parking lots -- overflow parking had some drivers directed to park on grass fields.

Unfortunately those who hoped to see the zoo's recent addition, Jameela, a baby gorilla delivered by c-section, would have to wait, she's still behind the scenes.

FORT WORTH ZOO WARNS OF TICKET SCAM

A fraudulent ticket scam has targeted the Fort Worth Zoo.

The Fort Worth Zoo said anyone with an advertisement or offer for significantly reduced Fort Worth Zoo tickets for the zoo’s 115th anniversary, should be avoided.

Similar scams that circulate on different social media platforms have targeted several zoos and aquariums across the nation.

Tickets for admission to the Fort Worth Zoo can only be bought on the zoo’s website, FortWorthZoo.org.

Never buy admission tickets via a social media link or on another website.

Anyone who comes across a phony social media advertisement or site that provides steep discounts is urged to report it to police.