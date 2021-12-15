Families Enjoy Private Party at Six Flags Over Texas

A day at Six Flags Over Texas is Something Good, but it's even better when you have the park all to yourself.

That's what happened for the clients, families, staff and volunteers of five area nonprofits.

Insurance firm Higginbotham invited them to the private party. The Fort Worth firm rented the park in Arlington last Saturday and gave more than 400 tickets for employees, volunteers, and clients of Boys and Girls Club of Tarrant County,

Cristo Rey Fort Worth College Prep, Hope Farm, Rivertree Academy, and Turner 12.

Almost 500 Higginbotham employees also joined the fun.

"Our CEO, Rusty Reid and his wife Molly were the inspiration behind this event," the firm's marketing director Lane Gallagher told NBC5 in an email. "Higginbotham is an organization that strives to be generous to the communities we serve. What made it possible however, was our Community Fund which is funded by our employees."

A mom whose family is served by one of the nonprofits says the day touched their hearts and was the gift they needed.