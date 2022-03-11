Families Brace for Spring Break Gas Prices

With COVID-19 cases seeing a sharp decline and restrictions lessening, many North Texas families are taking their first spring break getaway in years. But, just as they are preparing to hit the road, gas prices are skyrocketing.

“When we look at where we are with gas prices, they’ve been on the rise now for a couple of months essentially,” said AAA Texas spokesman Joshua Zuber. “AAA really can’t predict how high gas prices will go or when. Fluctuations in gas prices are truly dependent on the price of crude oil with is under several stresses, most notably the situation with Russia and Ukraine.”

As some families prepare to travel for the holiday, they are planning out the trip to still save money. Some are mapping out which cities along their route have the best gas prices for refueling and deciding to use the most fuel-efficient vehicle rather than the most comfortable.

AAA Texas provides ideas to save money on gas.

“You might want to consider signing up for a fuel reward program,” Zuber said. “When you are at the pump, look at the different grades of gas and make sure you are putting the correct one in your vehicle.”

Experts say planning ahead is the best way to stay on budget with rising fuel costs.

“Map your route to minimize any unnecessary backtracking. Avoid peak travel times. Try to combine your errands and try one-stop shopping,” Zuber said. “Park in one shopping center and try to do everything all at once.”