Families Beat the Heat as Frisco Spray Parks Reopen

The city's three spray parks reopened Friday, just in time to offer relief from the heat

By Yona Gavino

Yona Gavino/NBC 5 News

Frisco’s three water parks reopened Friday -- a welcome relief for parents and kids wanting to cool down.

On Friday, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s, kids found the coolest place to be: at the Frisco Commons Spray Park.

“It’s the start of summer. It’s June. Let’s kick it off and have a good time,” parent Ayesha Allen said.

She said she drove from Dallas with her sister, nieces and nephews.

Babies and bigger kids laughed and ran as water gushed and spouted.

Brother and sister Graham and Roslyn Bacon said the spray park was their idea.

“We were looking around outside. We saw everyone playing and we said, 'It’s really hot. We should go,'" Roslyn Bacon said.

It didn’t take much to convince their mother, Kaitlyn Bacon.

“It was a little better in the spring, when it wasn’t so bad to be outside. But the summer months, we’ve definitely been thinking about what we’re going to do to keep cool," she said. "Because being outside riding bikes isn’t so fun right now."

Bacon said it’s the kind of free fun she’s been looking for.

“It’s hard to actually find a blow-up pool right now. It’s like toilet paper. It’s difficult to get those online,” Roslyn Bacon said.

The city said there was no limit on capacity, but people were encouraged to social distance, use hand sanitizer and follow CDC guidelines.

