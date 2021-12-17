john mueller

Famed Texas Pitmaster John Mueller Dies at 52, Months After Joining Hutchins BBQ in McKinney

By Jeremy Hallock, The Dallas Morning News

Mona Reeder, The Dallas Morning News

Known for peppery brisket and an acerbic sense of humor, John Mueller, grandson of Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, has reportedly died at age 52. Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn broke the news on Twitter Thursday, with more details forthcoming from the pitmaster’s family.

Mueller ran Louie Mueller Barbecue for most of the ‘90s before opening his own place in Austin, John Mueller’s B-B-Q, in 2001, which lasted five years. He sold his smoker to Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and reemerged in Austin in 2011 with JMueller BBQ, a barbecue trailer with his sister. After a falling out between the siblings, Mueller left the business and the trailer became another Austin barbecue staple, la Barbecue, in 2012.

