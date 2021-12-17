Famed Texas Pitmaster John Mueller Dies at 52, Months After Joining Hutchins BBQ in McKinney

Known for peppery brisket and an acerbic sense of humor, John Mueller, grandson of Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, has reportedly died at age 52. Texas Monthly Barbecue Editor Daniel Vaughn broke the news on Twitter Thursday, with more details forthcoming from the pitmaster’s family.

LeAnn Mueller asked me to share the sad news that her brother and barbecue legend John Mueller has passed away. You will be missed John. The family will share more details later. #RIP @JSM_meat pic.twitter.com/2HKeZpbWkF — Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) December 16, 2021

Mueller ran Louie Mueller Barbecue for most of the ‘90s before opening his own place in Austin, John Mueller’s B-B-Q, in 2001, which lasted five years. He sold his smoker to Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and reemerged in Austin in 2011 with JMueller BBQ, a barbecue trailer with his sister. After a falling out between the siblings, Mueller left the business and the trailer became another Austin barbecue staple, la Barbecue, in 2012.

