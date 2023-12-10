False active shooter alarm at Target in Waxahachie spurs evacuation

A man was arrested after a false report of an active shooter at a Target in Ellis County caused an evacuation and heavy police presence on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Highway 77 in Waxahachie, Texas.

According to the Waxahachie Police Department, Emmanuel Medina ran into the store shouting that there was an active shooter.

Medina's alleged disturbance caused the store to evacuate, and Waxahachie police arrived at the scene within minutes to investigate the reported shooting.

Officers said they cleared the store and learned no shots had been fired. Authorities also said police found Medina hiding in the restroom.

Medina was taken into custody and arrested for false alarm or report.