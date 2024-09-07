Loved ones pay respect to Dallas officer Darron Burks during weekend visitation and funeral services

Friday evening marked the beginning of a sad goodbye to Dallas Police Officer Darron Burks, who was murdered a week ago. Family and friends attended a visitation at Watermark Church in Dallas to honor the fallen officer.

Burks’ squad car sat in front of the church with a black bow on the front, a portrait, and flowers beside it. It was a somber day. People in attendance said it felt surreal.

People came from all over North Texas and beyond to pay their respects. Officer Burks was 46 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty last week in Oak Cliff.

Since then, there have been countless stories about who he was and how he served his community. Burks was raised in Dallas, was a former teacher, and a volunteer with Boy Scouts of America before becoming a police officer, which friends told NBC 5 he said was a calling. Burks had been a Dallas police officer for less than a year, but his impact can be felt.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

His obituary says he leaves behind a legacy of courage and service. People who knew him best told us this is a loss felt across the community.

“You wish it were a dream and you feel like you’re in this state of disconnect in a way, but you’re having to face it like this is real,” said college classmate, Jenee Boston.

“You could see Christ in his life. His mother planted a seed in him at a young age and this is the fruit it produced. It’s real but the way he left, it just seems unreal and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” said Carrie Smith, a longtime family friend.

Tributes have poured in over the past week honoring the life of Officer Darron Burks in many ways – who he was as an educator, a fitness fanatic, a graduate of Paul Quinn College, a member of Omega Psi Phi fraternity, and a police officer. Mostly, those who knew him said he was a good and decent person.

Funeral services will be at Watermark Church located at 7540 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway in Dallas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.