Fall Photos 2021 Published 38 mins ago • Updated 36 mins ago NBC 5 viewer shared their fall photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com. 18 photos 1/18 Sean Edwards 20 month old Avarie at the Dallas Arboretum 2/18 Cathy Tave Kareem Davis ,the cutest pumpkin in the patch 3/18 Brentley Autry Hi, my name is Jax and I'm 2! I live in Fort Worth and I love Fall! 4/18 Linda Pierce Our Little Annie We have the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Linda Pierce (Grandma) 5/18 Rebecca Westerlage Here's a fun photo of our little pumpkin growing through the years! Pumpkin Patches are his favorite!! 6/18 Martha partida SOFE loves the pumpkin patch 7/18 Laura Finer Here is my 5 month old kitten named Soup snuggling with his new candy corn toy. He was playing so hard he fell asleep holding it. 8/18 Kelly T Our cat Pumpkin enjoying his new friend.Have a Nice Day! 9/18 blackwelder30 Grandma Sassy took Regan to the pumpkin patch. She was pretty popular in her Dallas Cowboys Jersey 10/18 Sharon Faucett Everett and Lena at pumpkin patch Brother and sister at the Mansfield Methodist Church pumpkin patch. A day with Gran. 11/18 Carla McCullough My Sunshine at the Pumpkin Patch I took my granddaughter Carmyn to the pumpkin patch. She loved it! 12/18 Donna Graham Here is my 3 month old granddaughter Auri at East Texas Aboretum! 13/18 Donna Graham Here is my 3 month old granddaughter Auri at East Texas Aboretum! 14/18 Debbie Castro Grandkids at pumpkin patch. 15/18 Debbie Castro Grandkids at pumpkin patch. 16/18 Breanna Grimes Two little pumpkins Aria Grimes at Pumpkin Nights in Arlington 17/18 Cheyenne Amaro Here is Bailey dressed like a ghost! Please feel free to share!!! Bailey loves getting seen on Tv! 18/18 Jasmin My son's girlfriend loves pumpkins and fall. Having fun at Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch