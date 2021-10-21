Fall Photos 2021

NBC 5 viewer shared their fall photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

Sean Edwards
20 month old Avarie at the Dallas Arboretum
Cathy Tave
Kareem Davis ,the cutest pumpkin in the patch
Brentley Autry
Hi, my name is Jax and I’m 2! I live in Fort Worth and I love Fall!
Linda Pierce
Our Little Annie We have the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Linda Pierce (Grandma)
Rebecca Westerlage
Here’s a fun photo of our little pumpkin growing through the years! Pumpkin Patches are his favorite!!
Martha partida
SOFE loves the pumpkin patch
Laura Finer
Here is my 5 month old kitten named Soup snuggling with his new candy corn toy. He was playing so hard he fell asleep holding it.
Kelly T
Our cat Pumpkin enjoying his new friend﻿.Have a Nice Day!
blackwelder30
Grandma Sassy took Regan to the pumpkin patch. She was pretty popular in her Dallas Cowboys Jersey
Sharon Faucett
Everett and Lena at pumpkin patch Brother and sister at the Mansfield Methodist Church pumpkin patch. A day with Gran.
Carla McCullough
My Sunshine at the Pumpkin Patch I took my granddaughter Carmyn to the pumpkin patch. She loved it!
Donna Graham
Here is my 3 month old granddaughter Auri at East Texas Aboretum!
Debbie Castro
Grandkids at pumpkin patch.
Breanna Grimes
Two little pumpkins Aria Grimes at Pumpkin Nights in Arlington
Cheyenne Amaro
Here is Bailey dressed like a ghost! Please feel free to share!!! Bailey loves getting seen on Tv!
Jasmin
My son’s girlfriend loves pumpkins and fall. Having fun at Bates Nut Farm Pumpkin Patch

