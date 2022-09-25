Fall-Like Weather Ahead with a Cold Front

A cold front will bring North Texas some fall-like temperatures for the last week of September.

By Monday morning, lows will drop into the upper-50s to mid-60s across the region. There are even cooler mornings ahead by mid-week.

On Monday afternoon, highs will climb into the mid to upper-80s. Our normal high this time of the year is at 86. Thus, a seasonable start to the work and school week.

Looking ahead into October, we're expecting below normal precipitation chances.

Also, North Texas will have above normal temperatures heading into October.