Falcons Linebacker Arrested in Arlington on Indecency With Child Charge: Police

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo was arrested Thursday night on an indecency with a child charge, Arlington police say.

Mingo, 30, has been charged with one count of indecency with a child sexual contact in connection with an Arlington Police Department investigation.

He turned himself in Thursday in consolation with his attorney, and has since posted bond and been released, police said.

Police did not release any additional details about the allegation against Mingo, citing the nature of the charges and the victim's age.

Mingo, of West Monroe, Louisiana, signed in March with the Falcons.

It was not immediately clear whether Mingo had an attorney.