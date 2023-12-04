Falala Lakewood Parade collects toys for ‘Holiday of Hope' campaign

A group of volunteer elves from Falala Lakewood sorted and organized toys, clothing, blankets, and more to set up a pop-up holiday store filled with donated gifts for the Dallas Children's Advocacy Center's 'Holiday of Hope' campaign on Monday.

"So we told the neighborhood what the need was, and we asked them to deliver, and they really did," Falala Lakewood Parade Organizer Gable Roby said. "We kind of flipped the script on Santa."

Instead of Santa giving out gifts, Falala Lakewood's Santa goes along the parade route in the East Dallas neighborhood, collecting donated toys from neighborhood children to give to children served by DCAC who are either victims of or witnesses to abuse and violent crime.

"The conversations that we're having with our children is so special," Roby said. "Because the moment that you say, oh I want this for my Christmas list; we, in turn, get to say you know what, I bet other kids want that, too."

It started as a way to plant seeds of philanthropy in the children who donate and seeds of hope for those who receive the gifts.

"Our families are so incredibly thankful for every little thing," DCAC Director of Support Services Mindy Jackson said. "More importantly, I want the kids to feel hope. I want them to be reminded that families get better here."

Other toy drives will help fill out the pop-up shop, but Falala Lakewood kicks it off yearly.

"It is really humbling and heartwarming to be a part of this process," Roby said.

Next week, volunteers will shop the children's wish lists to have gifts ready for families to wrap for the holidays.

