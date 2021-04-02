Faith Presbyterian Hospice Opens Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic in Dallas

Faith Presbyterian Hospice is opening a drive-thru vaccination site and pledging to give out 1,000 shots.

The new vaccination site, located at T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center at 12477 Merit Drive in Dallas, opened on Thursday from 9 a.m. until noon.

The site will also be open on other dates during August, Faith Presbyterian Hospice said.

Faith Presbyterian Hospice held its first appointment-only drive-through vaccination clinics on March 11 through 12 and March 15 through 16, for four hours each day, and vaccinated more than 250 people each day.

More than 2,000 residents have been vaccinated since March 11.

Residents in Dallas County must register with the county first, and the county will notify residents and provide details about appointments at Faith Presbyterian Hospice.

Upcoming vaccination clinic dates are April 7, 8, 12, 13, 22 and 23.

"Helping our community is who we are and what we do, and we've very honored to fulfill our mission of making each moment matter by serving our community by vaccinating our neighbors here," John Mezo, Executive Director of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, said. "Of particular concern to us was to offer senior adults another site option that might be closer to home so they wouldn't have to drive in traffic to sites further away or make other transportation arrangements. We want to help our community emerge from this pandemic as quickly as possible. I'm very proud of our staff, who are enthusiastically focused on making our vaccination site efficient and fun for those who come here. Residents who drive through the site receive a warm greeting, a vaccination, and a lollipop."

"Faith's staff also has made a few special "house calls," Mezo said. "When we learned that some seniors living at Juliette Fowler Communities were in need of vaccinations, our nurses went there and inoculated about 40 residents."

To register to be vaccinated, please visit www.dallascounty.org. Faith Hospice said it cannot register residents or accept unregistered "drive up" visitors.