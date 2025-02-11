Faith leaders gather for conversation on crime and community with Dallas' interim police chief

Faith leaders gathered with Dallas’ interim police chief Tuesday to talk crime and community at city hall.

The event, organized by Dallas District 4 council member Carolyn King Arnold, was intended to strengthen public safety.

“We believe the best way to get that conversation moving is to work with our faith leaders,” Arnold said.

Interim Dallas Police Chief Michael Igo told the crowd while violent crime is down across the city and in District 4, the department is investing in new technology to curb a constant complaint – random gunfire.

Igo said he hopes to roll out the technology next month and will deploy it first in areas that have seen the highest number of calls.

The news brought applause from the crowd.

“It’s technology based on triangulating the sounds of gunfire where we can deploy resources in that area and stop that from occurring,” Igo said. “We’ll look at historical data and it’s really important that our residents keep calling to report random acts of gunfire so that we can have these locations.”

The conversation comes as Dallas searches for its next police chief.

Igo has served in the interim role since October and plans to apply for the top job.

“I’m committed to this department, this personnel and this city. I want what’s best for our communities and I think I’m in the position to do that,” Igo said.

The city has announced a nationwide search.

“Well I can say this for sure – we must have an individual in that seat who is not afraid of community,” Arnold said. “And we’ve got to understand that in order to move Dallas forward – especially with the vision of keeping us a safe city – we need someone who will embrace the community.”