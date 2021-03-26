Fair Park

Fair Park Installs New System to Protect Against COVID-19 For Future Events

The system will be installed immediately by ActivePure Technology

By Logan McElroy

Fair Park with skyline
Fair Park to install new air and surface purifier to protect against COVID-19 and prepare for future events.

The ActivePure Technology will be installed immediately and spread across the 277 acres in ten buildings.

"Multiple FDA-compliant labs have shown that ActivePure Technology inactivates almost 100% of surface and airborne contaminants within the first 24 hours, including SARS-CoV-2," according to a recent ActivePure release.

The system works by projecting microscopic safe ActivePure molecules that help to neutralize airborne and surface pathogens.

The Cotton Bowl Stadium will be one of the buildings with the ActivePure System installed for the upcoming Club America and C.F. Monterrey soccer game on Saturday.

"During our planning process to reopen facilities at Fair Park, we looked at different technologies for air purification and felt ActivePure was the best fit," said Assistant General Manager and Director of Operations at Fair Park, Dee Ann Hirsch. "Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our guests, so we look forward to welcoming patrons back inside our facilities safely."

To learn more about upcoming Fair Park events and COVID-19 information click here.

